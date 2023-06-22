RUGBY: Corrib RFC Trying to Pull Together After Devastating Fire

Corrib RFC have started a gofund.ie page to help pick up the pieces of the damage to the club following last Saturday’s (17th June) fire.

The equipment shed was destroyed in the blaze, along with a large mount of club merchandise and assorted equipment.

They held a public meeting at the Anglers Hotel in Headford the following Tuesday evening and Galway Bay FM’s William Davies spoke to Corrib RFC secretary Chris Kiely.

Click HERE to see and support the club’s gofundme page ‘Corrib RFC Restoration Fund.’