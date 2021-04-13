RUGBY: Connacht’s Rainbow Cup Fixtures Announced

print

Details of the opening three rounds of the new PRO14 Rainbow Cup have been confirmed with all teams playing a series of derby matches.

Connacht begin on Friday, 23rd April with a trip to the Kingspan Stadium to take on Ulster at 8.15pm.

Two weeks later, Leinster are the visitors to the Sportsground. That game kicks-off on Saturday, 8th May at 7.35pm.

And then six days after, Andy Friend’s side head to Thomond Park to meet Munster at 6pm.

There are three more rounds still to be scheduled and details of these won’t be known until South Africa’s ability to travel north is confirmed.

==

Ulster vs Connacht (8.15pm Friday, 23rd April) Kingspan Stadium

Connacht vs Leinster (7.35pm Saturday, 8th May) Sportsground

Munster vs Connacht (6pm Friday, 14th May) Thomond Park

==

Round 1

Friday, April 23

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Ulster v Connacht – KO 20:15

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 22:25 TG4

Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club – KO 20:15 UK / 21:15 ITA

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports

Saturday, April 24

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA

Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues – KO 17:15

Liberty Stadium, Swansea | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 20:35 S4C

Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35

RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 21:45 TG4

Sunday, April 25

Dragons v Scarlets – KO 13:00

Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports| Deferred Coverage: 16:00 S4C

==

Round 2

Friday, April 30

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions – KO KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA

Jonsson Kings Park, Durban | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Saturday, May 1

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – KO 16:00 UK / 17:00 RSA

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Friday, May 7

Zebre Rugby Club v Benetton – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 ITA

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Munster v Ulster – KO 20:15 UK

Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 20:15

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports

Saturday, May 8

Connacht v Leinster – KO 19:35

The Sportsground, Galway | Host Broadcaster: TG4

Scarlets v Ospreys – KO 19:35

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Sunday, May 9

Cardiff Blues v Dragons – KO 13:00

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

==

Round 3

Saturday, May 8

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA

Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 RSA

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Friday, May 14

Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00

Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 20:30 TG4

Leinster v Ulster – KO 20:15

RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4

Saturday, May 15

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – TBC May 15/16

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Benetton v Zebre – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 ITA

Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 19:35

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports

Sunday, May 16

Dragons v Ospreys – KO 13:00

Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

==

Round 4: Weekend of May 29.

Round 5: Weekend of June 5.

Round 6: Weekend of June 12.

Final: Weekend of June 19.