RUGBY: Connacht’s Rainbow Cup Fixtures Announced

Details of the opening three rounds of the new PRO14 Rainbow Cup have been confirmed with all teams playing a series of derby matches.
Connacht begin on Friday, 23rd April with a trip to the Kingspan Stadium to take on Ulster at 8.15pm.
Two weeks later, Leinster are the visitors to the Sportsground. That game kicks-off on Saturday, 8th May at 7.35pm.
And then six days after, Andy Friend’s side head to Thomond Park to meet Munster at 6pm.
There are three more rounds still to be scheduled and details of these won’t be known until South Africa’s ability to travel north is confirmed.
==
Ulster vs Connacht (8.15pm Friday, 23rd April) Kingspan Stadium
Connacht vs Leinster (7.35pm Saturday, 8th May) Sportsground
Munster vs Connacht (6pm Friday, 14th May) Thomond Park
==
Friday, April 23
DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA
Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Ulster v Connacht – KO 20:15
Kingspan Stadium, Belfast | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 22:25 TG4
Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club – KO 20:15 UK / 21:15 ITA
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports
Saturday, April 24
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA
Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN
Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA
Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Ospreys v Cardiff Blues – KO 17:15
Liberty Stadium, Swansea | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 20:35 S4C
Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35
RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 21:45 TG4
Sunday, April 25
Dragons v Scarlets – KO 13:00
Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports| Deferred Coverage: 16:00 S4C
==
Round 2
Friday, April 30
Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions – KO KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA
Jonsson Kings Park, Durban | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Saturday, May 1
DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – KO 16:00 UK / 17:00 RSA
Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Friday, May 7
Zebre Rugby Club v Benetton – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 ITA
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma | Host Broadcaster: DAZN
Munster v Ulster – KO 20:15 UK
Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4
Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 20:15
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports
Saturday, May 8
Connacht v Leinster – KO 19:35
The Sportsground, Galway | Host Broadcaster: TG4
Scarlets v Ospreys – KO 19:35
Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
Sunday, May 9
Cardiff Blues v Dragons – KO 13:00
Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
==
Round 3
Saturday, May 8
Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA
Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 RSA
Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Friday, May 14
Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00
Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 20:30 TG4
Leinster v Ulster – KO 20:15
RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4
Saturday, May 15
Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – TBC May 15/16
Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
Benetton v Zebre – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 ITA
Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN
Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 19:35
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports
Sunday, May 16
Dragons v Ospreys – KO 13:00
Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
==
Round 4: Weekend of May 29.
Round 5: Weekend of June 5.
Round 6: Weekend of June 12.
Final: Weekend of June 19.