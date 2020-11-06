RUGBY: Connacht’s PRO14 Clash With Dragons Called OFF

Connacht’s Guinness PRO14 clash with the Dragons is off due to COVID-19 reasons within the Welsh team.

Dragons Rugby and the Welsh Rugby Union have confirmed in a statement have made a decision to close the Region, with no training or games to take place currently.

The Welsh side returned seven new positive COVID-19 tests this week as part of Welsh Rugby’s weekly testing programme.

It’s the second consecutive week that Andy Friend’s side will be without competitive action as Connacht’s game with Benetton last week due to problems in the Italian camp.

They are due to welcome the Scarlets to the Sportsground on Saturday week (November 14th).