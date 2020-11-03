RUGBY: Connacht’s Paul Boyle and Pete Wilkins Look Ahead to Dragons PRO14 Trip

After the postponement of last week’s contest against Benetton, Connacht are back in Guinness PRO14 action this weekend.

Andy Friend’s side are in Wales this Saturday when they take on the Dragons.

Tries from Gavin Thornbury, Matt Healy, Finlay Bealham, Cillian Gallagher and Kieran Marmion secured a 38-14 victory when they met at the same venue last season.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies got the thoughts of back row Paul Boyle.

William also spoke to Connacht defence coach Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off in Rodney Parade on Saturday is 5.15pm and we’ll have live coverage on Galway Bay FM.