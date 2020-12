print

Connacht academy fly half Luke Carty has signed for the LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby. The Athlone native is US qualified thanks to his New York-born grandmother.

Carty is the younger brother of senior out-half Jack and was a member of the Irish under 20 World Cup squad in 2017.

The disruptions to overseas travel created by the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 23-year-old to cancel a 2020 playing stint with Sydney club Gordon but he now signs a two-year deal with the US outfit.