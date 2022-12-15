RUGBY: Connacht’s Interprovincial Series Schedule Announced

Connacht will travel to Energia Park to play Leinster in the opening round of the Women’s Interprovincial Championships on Saturday, 7th January.

In today’s confirmed fixtures, they’re away to Ulster the following week, before hosting Munster at the Sportsground on the 21st January.

Press Release:

The dates and kick-off times have been confirmed for Connacht’s three fixtures in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

The side begin their campaign on Saturday January 7th with an away tie against Leinster at Energia Park (k/o 2.30pm) followed by another trip the following week to face Ulster on Saturday January 14th at Kingspan Stadium (k/o 2.30pm).

Connacht’s sole home game will then be held on Saturday January 21st at The Sportsground against Munster, with that one kicking off at 1pm. Tickets for that game are now on sale in the link below.

The IRFU have also confirmed live TV coverage for all of Connacht’s games, with the fixtures against Leinster and Munster broadcast live on TG4 while BBC NI will show the Ulster clash.

Keep an eye on the Connacht social media pages in the coming days as the Connacht Women squad for the Championships will be confirmed.

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL FIXTURES

Saturday January 7th 2023

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round One:

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 14:30 (TG4);

Munster v Ulster Musgrave Park, 16:45 (TG4).

Saturday January 14th 2023

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round Two:

Munster v Leinster, Musgrave Park, 12:15 (TG4);

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 14:30 (BBC NI).

Saturday January 21st 2023

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round Three:

Connacht v Munster, The Sportsground, 13:00 (TG4)

Ulster v Leinster, Queen’s University Upper Malone, 17:30 (BBC NI)