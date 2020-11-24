RUGBY: Connacht’s Denis Buckley Expects Tough Challenge From Ospreys

print

Connacht welcome the Ospreys to the Sportsground looking to strengthen their position in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14.

Andy Friend’s side are currently third following Sunday’s victory over Zebre but the Welsh side sit in the same position in Conference A.

It’s four years since the Ospreys won in Galway and Connacht were 46-5 winners when they met in March 2019.

But Connacht prop Denis Buckley, speaking to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies, says their opponents’ strength and organisation is going to be a challenge.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm.