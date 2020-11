Details surrounding Connacht’s Guinness PRO14 December and Christmas fixture program has been confirmed.

Andy Friend’s side welcome Benetton to The Sportsground on Friday 4th December, the first of three home games during the month.



Then at Christmas, Ulster make the trip to The Sportsground on Sunday 27th December, before we head to the RDS to face Leinster on Saturday 2nd January.

The festive fixtures are completed on Saturday 9th January when we host Munster.



All games kick-off at 7.35pm.