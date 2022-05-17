RUGBY: Connacht vs Zebre (URC Final Round Preview with Dylan Tierney-Martin and Andy Friend)

Connacht are without four key players for their final fixture in the United Rugby Championship this weekend (21st May).

Bundee Aki, Paul Boyle, Mack Hansen and Caolin Blade have all being ruled out through injury for the visit of Zebre to Galway.

Adam Jones from Wales has been named as the match official.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been chatting to Connacht hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 5pm.