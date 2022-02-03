RUGBY: Connacht vs Ulster (Preview with William Davies, Jarrad Butler, Andy Friend & Cully Tucker)

Connacht duo Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki start for Ireland against Wales on Saturday (5th February); while Andy Friend has made 11 changes for Connacht’s trip to Ulster.

Here’s Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

You can check out the full Connacht team by clicking HERE.

Kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday (4th February) is 8.15pm.

==

Ahead of Connacht’s meeting with Ulster, their first since the Westerners beat Ulster 36-11 at the Aviva Stadium in October;

William Davies has been getting the views from the Connacht camp starting with captain Jarrad Butler.

Afterwards, William spoke to Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Finally, William chatted to Connacht defence coach Cully Tucker, and preview the game in Ravenhill in association with ‘Craggy Rugby.’

Elsewhere, Connacht’s Matthew Devine has been named at scrum half for the Ireland under 20s against Wales tomorrow night. That’s in Musgrave Park at 8pm.