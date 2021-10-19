RUGBY: Connacht vs Ulster (Preview with Kieran Marmion, Conor Oliver and Andy Friend)

Connacht’s United Rugby Championship game with Ulster on Saturday (23rd October) in the Aviva Stadium will have no capacity restrictions after the Government announced they’ll be lifted this Friday.

Cian Prendergast and Leva Fifita are out due to ankle and knee injuries respectively. Tom Farrell is out for eight weeks with a shoulder joint issue.

Ulster have a perfect record in this year’s campaign while Connacht have picked up just one win from their opening four outings, though they have already played an interpro derby.

William Davies caught up with scrum half Kieran Marmion and flanker Conor Oliver.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend

Irish Rail will run a late train from Heuston Station to Galway after Saturday’s game, departing at 8.20pm and serving Athlone, Ballinasloe, Woodlawn, Athenry and Oranmore.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is 5.15pm. Ireland’s Andrew Brace is the match official.

==

Ulster put their perfect record in the United Rugby Championship on the line in an Irish derby.

Dan McFarland’s side have reeled off four successive bonus-point wins but they have failed to win on their previous five visits to this venue and have also lost their last five games against fellow Irish provinces.

Connacht suffered a late 20-18 defeat to Munster last week but will have been buoyed by their performance and beat Ulster 26-20 at the Aviva last August.

While Connacht have triumphed in just nine of their 37 meetings with Ulster, the last six have been shared with three wins apiece.