RUGBY: Connacht vs Ulster (BKT URC Preview)

Connacht host Ulster this evening (Friday, 23rd December) in their final BKT United Rugby Championship game of 2022.

The Westerners are currently 11th in the table but a victory over their interprovincial rivals could propel them into the top eight.

Connacht began this season with a disappointing 36-10 defeat at the Kingspan Stadium. But the last time the teams played in Galway, the hosts ran in five tries through Niall Murray, Mack Hansen (2), John Porch and Diarmuid Kilgallen in a 36-11 victory.

Shane Delahunt, Oisin Dowling and Bundee Aki are the three survivors of 12 changes made since last week’s EPCR Challenge Cup win over Brive.

Among those returning are Mack Hansen, Jack Carty and Finlay Bealham.

In association with Craggy Rugby, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies previews the game with Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend, and Ulster back row Nick Timoney.

Earlier in the week, William also caught up with Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

And William also chatted to Connacht captain Jack Carty.

Kick-off at the Sportsground is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

