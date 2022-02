Connacht head coach Andy Friend is calling on his players to back up last weekend’s win at Scarlets by beating the Stormers this week (Saturday, 26th February).

The 29-23 win at Wales saw the western province climb up to seventh in the United Rugby Championship table.

Andy Friend has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also caught up with Connacht centre Tom Daly.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 1pm.