RUGBY: Connacht vs Stade Francais (Preview with Jack Aungier, Oisin Dowling and Andy Friend)

Paul Boyle and Bundee Aki are unavailable for Connacht’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Stade Francais on Sunday due to shoulder and knee injuries respectively.

Andy Friend’s charges welcome the French giants to the Sportsground this Sunday and tickets are available www.connachtrugby.ie/tickets.

In other news, Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling have signed contract extensions with Connacht.

They chatted to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies about that news and the upcoming game.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off between Connacht and Stade Francais at the Sportsground on Sunday is 1pm.