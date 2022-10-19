RUGBY: Connacht vs Scarlets (BKT URC Preview with David Hawkshaw & Andy Friend)

Connacht play a third consecutive home game in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Friday (21st October).

Andy Friend’s charges host the Scarlets following their 10-0 defeat to Leinster.

Connacht currently lie in 15th place, five points behind the Welsh side in 13th. When the teams last met in February, tries for Sam Arnold, Leva Fifita and John Porch helped Connacht to a 29-23 win.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been chatting to Connacht centre David Hawkshaw.

William has also been chatting to Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Friday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

