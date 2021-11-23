RUGBY: Connacht vs Ospreys (Preview with Jack Carty and Andy Friend)

Bundee Aki is out of Connacht’s return to the United Rugby Championship against the Ospreys on Friday (26th November).

A knee injury forced him to sit out Ireland’s win over Argentina on Sunday and the Lion centre will not be available for Andy Friend.

Tom Daly is out until January and John Porch’s knee rules him out for two weeks. But Cian Prendergast, Matt Healy, Tom Farrell and Dominic Robertson-McCoy are all back training.

Ahead of the game, Jack Carty, who signed a new contract this week, chats to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also spoke to Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Friday is 7.35pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Connacht will look to build on their fantastic 36-11 win over Ulster in Round 5.

The Irish province have won three of their last four home games but were beaten 26-20 at this venue by the Ospreys in January.

Ospreys have made a decent start to the season, winning four of their five games to sit fifth – their only blip coming against Cell C Sharks in October.

The Welsh side have won 23 of their 35 meetings with Connacht and have lost just twice on the road since mid-March, one of them to their opponents.