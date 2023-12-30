RUGBY: Connacht vs Munster (URC Preview with Pete Wilkins and Byron Ralston)

Share story:

Connacht welcome Munster on New Year’s Day in the United Rugby Championship as they attempt to end their five-match losing streak, following last week’s loss to Ulster.

Pete Wilkins’ team have dropped to 11th, but are only four points behind fifth-placed Munster, who have yet to win away this season.

Leading up to the game, Connacht winger Bryon Ralston has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off on Monday is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.