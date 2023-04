The Connacht Junior Management team have announced a late change to the squad ahead of their opening interprovincial against Munster on Saturday (29th April).

Ross Fahy of Tuam has been ruled out and will be replaced by University of Galway’s Sean O’Grady.

Leading up to the game, Connacht Junior Head Coach Barry Ruane has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

Kick-off at Garraun Park in Tuam on Saturday is 2.30pm and we’ll have updates here on Galway Bay FM.