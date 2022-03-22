RUGBY: Connacht vs Leinster (URC Preview with Jarrad Butler & Andy Friend

Connacht have confirmed that hooker Shane Delahunt will miss the rest of the season having undergone hamstring surgery.

In better news for Andy Friend, both Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan look set to return against Leinster this weekend (Saturday, 26th March).

But the international trio of Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham will be rested.

Leading up to this weekend’s game in the United Rugby Championship, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies has been chatting to Connacht captain Jarrad Butler.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm.