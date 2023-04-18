RUGBY: Connacht vs Glasgow Warriors (URC Preview with Pete Wilkins & Conor Oliver)

John Porch has returned to training and is available for Connacht’s trip to Glasgow this Saturday (22nd April), but captain Jarrad Butler is still out with a hamstring issue.

Andy Friend’s team have qualified for the play-offs but need one more result to make next year’s Champions Cup.

Leading up to the game, Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht flanker Conor Oliver.

Kick-off at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM’s coverage is brought to you in association with …