Tickets for Connacht’s home game against Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship are currently on general sale.

A full capacity crowd makes its return and props Denis Buckley and TT Tuimaga are back from injury.

Connacht Senior Coach Pete Wilkins has been giving his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Back row Paul Boyle was also talking to William and can’t wait to see a full crowd back in Galway.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 2.55pm.