RUGBY: Connacht vs Emirates Lions (URC Preview with Andy Friend & Dylan Tierney-Martin)

Connacht return to United Rugby Championship action this Saturday (28th January) when they host South Africa’s Emirates Lions.

The teams last met in April 2022 when Connacht were 33-30 victors at Emirates Airline Park thanks to tries from Tom Daly, Cian Prendergast and a penalty try.

Captain Jack Carty kicked 18 points that day and is back training and could be involved in the fixture.

Paul Boyle is also back training but won’t be available, while Andy Friend could also be without Byron Ralston, Alex Wootton, Dave Heffernan and Cian Prendergast.

Leading up to the game, Connacht Director of Rugby chatted with Galway Bay FM’s William Davies and started by discussing Bundee Aki’s current status.

In other news, Dylan Tierney-Martin has signed a three-year contract extension and the Connacht hooker also chatted to William.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm.

