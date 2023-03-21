RUGBY: Connacht vs Edinburgh (URC Preview with Andy Friend & Tom Farrell)

Connacht captain Jack Carty has been ruled out of their United Rugby Championship meeting with Edinburgh this Saturday (25th March) due to a hamstring injury.

Denis Buckley, Josh Murphy, Conor Fitzgerald and Oisin McCormack are also out; but Dave Heffernan, Eoin de Buitlear and Diarmuid Kilgallen are available.

Connacht are currently in the play-off positions (8th), seven points ahead of their opponents. But the Scottish side ran in eight tries in a 56-8 demolition of Connacht last season.

Leading up to the game, Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also spoke to Connacht centre Tom Farrell.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…