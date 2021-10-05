RUGBY: Connacht vs Dragons – Preview with William Davies, Andy Friend & Finlay Bealham

United Rugby Championship – Saturday, 9th October 2021

Connacht vs Dragons (5.15pm The Sportsground) – LIVE on Galway Bay FM.

Connacht are bidding to win three home championship games in a row for the first time since October 2019.

The Dragons, meanwhile, are hoping to snap a run of six straight defeats since beating the Scarlets 52-32 in the Rainbow Cup in April.

Connacht have won their last three matches against the Dragons while the Newport outfit’s only previous victory at The Sportsground came all the way back in May 2004 – their inaugural visit to the venue.

Connacht were 30-20 victors when they visited Rodney Parade in February while the Dragons were beaten 33-12 on their last trip to Galway.

Ahead of the game, Connacht announced they have signed Samoan International loosehead Tietie Tuimauga.

Here’s Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Ahead of the Dragons visit to Galway, William got the thoughts of Connacht prop Finlay Bealham.

Finally, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend also spoke to William.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 5.15pm and we’ll have live coverage on Galway Bay FM.