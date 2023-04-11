RUGBY: Connacht vs Cardiff (URC Preview with Andy Friend and Jack Carty)

Connacht captain Jack Carty claims he’s ready to go for their final BKT United Rugby Championship home game this season this Saturday (15th April).

Carty joins Finlay Bealham and Denis Buckley in being available after hamstring, knee nad ankle injuries respectively.

Jarrad Butler (achilles) and Josh Murphy (head) could also make their return against Cardiff. Byron Ralston (ankle) is another who’s returned to full training after suffering an injury against Newcastle in January.

But John Porch (calf) and Dave Heffernan (achilles) are unavailable; while there’s no further update on Conor Fitzgerald (ankle), Oisin McCormack (hamstring), Gavin Thornbury (knee) and Sean Masterson (achilles).

Leading up to the game, Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend has been speaking with Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht captain Jack Carty.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…