RUGBY: Connacht vs Brive (European Challenge Cup Preview)

Connacht could qualify for the knockout stages of the EPCR Challenge Cup with a game to spare when they host French side Brive this Saturday (14th January).

Andy Friend’s side were 31-24 winners in France last month, which followed a victory over Newcastle Falcons beforehand. And as they currently sit eight points ahead of seventh-placed Bath in Pool A, any form of win will ensure a top-six slot.

Connacht have made eight changes for the game which can be found HERE.

Leading up to the game, Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William has also been talking to Connacht winger Byron Ralston.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 5.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

