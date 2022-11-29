RUGBY: Connacht vs Benetton (URC Preview with Pete Wilkins & Finlay Bealham)

Connacht welcome Benetton to Galway this Saturday (3rd December) hoping to get back to winning ways following the disappointment of losing to Munster last week.

It leaves Connacht sitting in 13th place in the BKT United Rugby Championship, five places behind the Italians who beat Edinburgh.

Connacht have beaten Benetton in their last five outings, though the recent two games were inside a four-point difference.

Leading up to the game, Connacht prop Finlay Bealham has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William was also talking to Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 3.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

