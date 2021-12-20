RUGBY: Connacht United Rugby Championship Fixtures For New Year Confirmed

Fixtures for all games up until the end of April have been confirmed but matches involving Irish and South African teams in January have been postponed.

Connacht’s home game against the Stormers will now take place on Saturday, 26th February at 1pm, the same day as Ireland vs Italy in the Six Nations.

Connacht have home games against Glasgow on January 29th, and Leinster on March 26th.

There are also trips to Scarlets, Edinburgh, Benetton, Lions and concluding with the Sharks on April 30th.

==

Scheduling for the United Rugby Championship up to R17 has been completed with adjustments made to cater for postponed and rescheduled fixtures.

To avoid further rescheduling in the immediate calendar, the R10 fixtures involving South African teams due to take place in Ireland and Italy have been rescheduled to the final weekend of February.

The postponed fixtures from R6 and R7 that were due to take place in South Africa will now be moved to the weekends of March 11/12 and March 18/19. More details about these fixtures will be confirmed after further discussions with key stakeholders involved are completed.

A number of South African derbies have also been adjusted to accommodate the revised schedule. The URC is fully committed to playing all games as scheduled but will ensure that the welfare of teams and players comes first.

The league is greatly encouraged by the decision of the UK government to ease travel restrictions with respect to South Africa and will continue to comply with directions set out by the health authorities and government departments in our various jurisdictions.

The URC Medical Advisory Group will continue to provide regular guidance and updates to our Clubs regarding best practice and health and safety measures in relation to Covid-19 protocols.

The dates and kick-off times for R18 will be confirmed next month after consultation with our broadcast partners who have been of a great assistance during this process.

==

Schedule from R10 to R17

==

Saturday, January 29

Connacht vs Glasgow Warriors (2.55pm)

Saturday, February 19

Scarlets vs Connacht (7.35pm)

Saturday, February 26

Connacht vs DHL Stormers (1pm)

R13 – Friday, March 4

Edinburgh vs Connacht (7.35pm)

Saturday, March 26

Connacht vs Leinster (7.35pm)

Saturday, April 2

Benetton vs Connacht (12pm)

Saturday, April 23

Emirates Lions vs Connacht (3.05pm)

Saturday, April 30

Cell C Sharks vs Connacht (3.05pm)

R18 – Weekend of May 20/21/22 (To Be Confirmed in January 2022)

Connacht v Zebre Parma | TBC