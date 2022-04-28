RUGBY: Connacht Under 16s and 18s Names for 7s Inter Pro Tournament

This Saturday (30th April) at the HPC in Dublin, Connacht U16s and U18s squads are in action in the 7s Inter Pro tournament.
The tournaments gets underway at 10:30am.
CONNACHT U18s TEAM 1
Karly Tierney (C) – Tuam/Oughterard
Sarah McCormick – Ballina
Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard
Hannah Clarke (VC) – Tuam/Oughterard
Eabha Nic Dhonncha – Corinthians
Clara Barrett – Ballina
Giselle Gallagher – Sligo
Evanna Finn – Corinthians
Eabha Dowd – Creggs
Mila Sotoparra – Ballina
Cria Flannagan – Sligo
Emma Mitchell – Ballinasloe
CONNACHT U18s TEAM 2
Eloise Clarke – Buccaneers
Ella Greene – Ballinasloe
Kayla Conway – Westport
Niamh Corless – Claremorris Colts
Jade Herry – Corinthians
Abbie Murray – Buccaneers
Laura Hastings – Tuam/Oughterard
Rachel Forkan – Tuam/Oughterard
Ellen O’Toole – Westport
Saoirse Quinn – Claremorris Colts
Natasha Deacy – Tuam/Oughterard
Katie Dwyer – Buccaneers
Aoife Gormley and Clionadh O’Sullivan (both Sligo), out of the tournament due to injury.
CONNACHT U16s TEAM 1
Ailbhe Gannon – Oughterard
Ailish Quinn – Ballina
Aoibhinn Tynan – Buccaneers
Aoife Heaney – Claremorris
Catherine Fleming – Ballinasloe
Ceoladh Lydon – Tuam
Emer Collins – Ballina
Emily Foley – Ballina
Eva White – Sligo
Lea Walsh – Westport
Mollie Ronan – Sligo
Siofra Hession – Creggs
CONNACHT U16s TEAM 2
Ciara Power – Ballinasloe
Eabha Ni Choisdealbha – Corinthians
Emma Poland – Ballinasloe
Eva White – Sligo
Grainne Moran – Ballina
Isobel Phillips – Claremorris
Jemma Lees – Galwegians
Magdalen Ebalu – Corinthians
Meabh Golding – Claremorris
Merisa Kiripati – Buccaneers
Rebecca Hastings – Galwegians
Sara Kenneally – Galwegians
Siomha McNulty – Claremorris
Fixture List:
U18s Fixtures – All games on pitch 2
QF1 – Leinster 1 v Ulster 2 – 11am
QF2 – Connacht 1 v Connacht 2 – 11:22am
QF3 – Ulster 1 v Leinster 2 – 11:44am
QF4 – Munster 1 v Munster 2 – 12:06pm
Lunch and Break – 12:28pm
5th place SF – L QF1 v L QF3 – 1:43pm
5th place SF – L QF2 v L QF4 – 2:05pm
Cup SF – W QF1v W QF3 – 2:27pm
Cup SF – W QF2 v W QF4 – 2:49pm
Break – 3:11pm
7th place play-off – 4:11pm
5th place play-off – 4:33pm
3rd place play-off – 4:55pm
Cup Final – 5:17pm
U16s Fixtures – All games on pitch 1
QF1 – Leinster 1 v Ulster 2 – 10:30am
QF2 – Munster 1 v Munster 2 – 10:52am
QF3 – Connacht 2 v Leinster 2 – 11:14am
QF4 – Connacht 1 v Ulster 1 – 11:36am
Lunch and Break – 11:58am
5th place SF – L QF1 v L QF3 – 1:13am
5th place SF – L QF2 v L QF4 – 1:35am
Cup SF – W QF1 v W QF3 – 1:57pm
Cup SF – W QF2 v W QF4 – 2:19pm
Break – 2:41pm
7th place play-off – 3:41pm
5th place play-off – 4:03pm
3rd place play-off – 4:25pm
Cup Final – 4:47pm