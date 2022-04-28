RUGBY: Connacht Under 16s and 18s Names for 7s Inter Pro Tournament

This Saturday (30th April) at the HPC in Dublin, Connacht U16s and U18s squads are in action in the 7s Inter Pro tournament.

The tournaments gets underway at 10:30am.

==

CONNACHT U18s TEAM 1

Karly Tierney (C) – Tuam/Oughterard

Sarah McCormick – Ballina

Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard

Hannah Clarke (VC) – Tuam/Oughterard

Eabha Nic Dhonncha – Corinthians

Clara Barrett – Ballina

Giselle Gallagher – Sligo

Evanna Finn – Corinthians

Eabha Dowd – Creggs

Mila Sotoparra – Ballina

Cria Flannagan – Sligo

Emma Mitchell – Ballinasloe

==

CONNACHT U18s TEAM 2

Eloise Clarke – Buccaneers

Ella Greene – Ballinasloe

Kayla Conway – Westport

Niamh Corless – Claremorris Colts

Jade Herry – Corinthians

Abbie Murray – Buccaneers

Laura Hastings – Tuam/Oughterard

Rachel Forkan – Tuam/Oughterard

Ellen O’Toole – Westport

Saoirse Quinn – Claremorris Colts

Natasha Deacy – Tuam/Oughterard

Katie Dwyer – Buccaneers

Aoife Gormley and Clionadh O’Sullivan (both Sligo), out of the tournament due to injury.

==

CONNACHT U16s TEAM 1

Ailbhe Gannon – Oughterard

Ailish Quinn – Ballina

Aoibhinn Tynan – Buccaneers

Aoife Heaney – Claremorris

Catherine Fleming – Ballinasloe

Ceoladh Lydon – Tuam

Emer Collins – Ballina

Emily Foley – Ballina

Eva White – Sligo

Lea Walsh – Westport

Mollie Ronan – Sligo

Siofra Hession – Creggs

==

CONNACHT U16s TEAM 2

Ciara Power – Ballinasloe

Eabha Ni Choisdealbha – Corinthians

Emma Poland – Ballinasloe

Eva White – Sligo

Grainne Moran – Ballina

Isobel Phillips – Claremorris

Jemma Lees – Galwegians

Magdalen Ebalu – Corinthians

Meabh Golding – Claremorris

Merisa Kiripati – Buccaneers

Rebecca Hastings – Galwegians

Sara Kenneally – Galwegians

Siomha McNulty – Claremorris

==

Fixture List:

==

U18s Fixtures – All games on pitch 2

QF1 – Leinster 1 v Ulster 2 – 11am

QF2 – Connacht 1 v Connacht 2 – 11:22am

QF3 – Ulster 1 v Leinster 2 – 11:44am

QF4 – Munster 1 v Munster 2 – 12:06pm

Lunch and Break – 12:28pm

5th place SF – L QF1 v L QF3 – 1:43pm

5th place SF – L QF2 v L QF4 – 2:05pm

Cup SF – W QF1v W QF3 – 2:27pm

Cup SF – W QF2 v W QF4 – 2:49pm

Break – 3:11pm

7th place play-off – 4:11pm

5th place play-off – 4:33pm

3rd place play-off – 4:55pm

Cup Final – 5:17pm

==

U16s Fixtures – All games on pitch 1

QF1 – Leinster 1 v Ulster 2 – 10:30am

QF2 – Munster 1 v Munster 2 – 10:52am

QF3 – Connacht 2 v Leinster 2 – 11:14am

QF4 – Connacht 1 v Ulster 1 – 11:36am

Lunch and Break – 11:58am

5th place SF – L QF1 v L QF3 – 1:13am

5th place SF – L QF2 v L QF4 – 1:35am

Cup SF – W QF1 v W QF3 – 1:57pm

Cup SF – W QF2 v W QF4 – 2:19pm

Break – 2:41pm

7th place play-off – 3:41pm

5th place play-off – 4:03pm

3rd place play-off – 4:25pm

Cup Final – 4:47pm