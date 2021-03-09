RUGBY: Connacht Travel To Leicester Tigers In European Challenge Cup

print

Connacht will be away to Leicester Tigers in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

Today’s draw pitted Andy Friend’s squad against the two-time continental champions for the first time ever.

That game takes place Easter weekend (April 2nd-4th) and the reward for a Connacht success will be a home quarter-final against the Ospreys or Newcastle the following week.

==

Ulster are away to Harlequins and should they advance, they’ll travel to Dragons or Northampton Saints.

The other fixtures sees London Irish entertain Cardiff Blues; Benetton host Agen; Zebre welcome Bath; and Glasgow Warriers head to Montpellier.

==

Leinster and Munster will both host French opposition in the Champions Cup last 16 stage but face away quarter-finals should they advance.

The Blues host Toulon but a win will see them travel to defending champions Exeter Chiefs or Lyon.

The Reds entertain Toulouse at Easter and victory will see them go to Wasps or Clermont.

==