RUGBY: Connacht Team Named To Face Leinster In Junior Interprovincial

The Connacht Junior Squad for their game with Leinster in the interprovincial series at Buccaneers on Saturday has been named this afternoon with five changes from the side who beat Munster last Saturday.

Ian Heanue of Connemara replaces Stephen Loftus of Westport in the centre, Creggs’ Aodha Hession replaces Westport’s Sam Walsh at scrum half and Fergus Galvin of Buccaneers replaces the injured Marty Cummins of Dunmore in the second row.

Dunmore’s Conor Burns and Creggs’ Eoghan Coyle come onto bench.

Westport’s Stephen Loftus and Tuam’s Niall Carney are not in the matchday 23 but are travelling as standbys.

A late try from Marty Conneely saw Connacht win 19-17 last Saturday but they will face a Leinster side with something to prove following their opening weekend loss to Ulster.

==

The Connacht team is

1 Aidan Leech (Creggs Rfc)

2 Hiram Wood Hennessy (Corinthians Rfc)

3 Craig Hansberry (Ballinrobe Rfc)

4 Fergus Galvin (Buccaneers Rfc)

5 Niall Staunton (Connemara Rfc)

6 Brian Diffley (Creggs Rfc)

7 Brian Ruane (Tuam Rfc)

8 TJ Berry (Connemara Rfc)

9 Aodha Hession (Creggs Rfc)

10 Shane Purcell (Creggs Rfc)

11 Ross Murphy Sweeney (Buccaneers Rfc)

12 Mark Purcell (Creggs Rfc)

13 Ian Heanue (Connemara Rfc)

14 Marty Conneely (Connemara Rfc)

15 Henry O’Toole (Connemara Rfc)

==

The Replacements are:

Sean Tonra (Castlebar Rfc)

Ian Staunton (Connemara Rfc)

Sean O’Connell (Buccaneers Rfc)

Alan Finnerty (Tuam Rfc)

Paul Lee (Connemara Rfc)

Sam Walsh (Westport Rfc)

Eoghan Coyle (Creggs Rfc) *

Conor Burns (Dunmore Rfc) *

Stephen Loftus (Westport Rfc)

Niall Carney (Tuam Rfc)

*Denotes First Cap

The team is joint managed by Sean Higgins & Declan Slattery of Tuam with the a coaching staff of Barry Ruane of Tuam who is Head coach, Alan Bane of Corrib who is the Forwards Coach and Eddie Walsh of Westport who is the Backs Coach.