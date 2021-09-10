RUGBY: Connacht Team for Interprovincial Finale Against Ulster

The Connacht Women will be looking to finish the Vodafone Interprovincial Series on a high when they face Ulster Women at Energia Park on Saturday (11th September) (k/o 5pm)
Connacht have made one change. Emma Fabby replaces Ciara Farrell in the backrow.
Live updates throughout the match tomorrow evening here on GBFM.
Here is the squad for that game, captained by scrum-half Mary Healy.
1 Julia Bauer Suttonians RFC
2 Moya Griffin Tullamore RFC
3 Shannon Heapes Cooke RFC
4 Eva McCormack Westport RFC
5 Fiona Scally Galwegians RFC
6 Meadbh Scally Blackrock College RFC
7 Emma Fabby Westport RFC
8 Kate Feehan Westport RFC
9 Mary Healy (C) Galwegians RFC
10 Nicole Fowley Galwegians RFC
11 Orla Dixon Galwegians RFC
12 Shannon Touhey Suttonians RFC
13 Catherine Martin Suttonians RFC
14 Ursula Sammon Westport RFC
15 Nicole Carroll Suttonians RFC
16 Lily Brady Westport RFC
17 Jessica Loftus Westport RFC
18 Elizabeth McNicholas Galwegians RFC
19 Aifric O’Brien Suttonians RFC
20 Ciara Farrell Tullamore RFC
21 Noreen Cassidy CYM RFC
22 Megan Walsh Galwegians RFC
23 Ava Ryder Railway Union RFC