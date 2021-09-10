RUGBY: Connacht Team for Interprovincial Finale Against Ulster

print

The Connacht Women will be looking to finish the Vodafone Interprovincial Series on a high when they face Ulster Women at Energia Park on Saturday (11th September) (k/o 5pm)

Connacht have made one change. Emma Fabby replaces Ciara Farrell in the backrow.

Live updates throughout the match tomorrow evening here on GBFM.

==

Here is the squad for that game, captained by scrum-half Mary Healy.

1 Julia Bauer Suttonians RFC

2 Moya Griffin Tullamore RFC

3 Shannon Heapes Cooke RFC

4 Eva McCormack Westport RFC

5 Fiona Scally Galwegians RFC

6 Meadbh Scally Blackrock College RFC

7 Emma Fabby Westport RFC

8 Kate Feehan Westport RFC

9 Mary Healy (C) Galwegians RFC

10 Nicole Fowley Galwegians RFC

11 Orla Dixon Galwegians RFC

12 Shannon Touhey Suttonians RFC

13 Catherine Martin Suttonians RFC

14 Ursula Sammon Westport RFC

15 Nicole Carroll Suttonians RFC

16 Lily Brady Westport RFC

17 Jessica Loftus Westport RFC

18 Elizabeth McNicholas Galwegians RFC

19 Aifric O’Brien Suttonians RFC

20 Ciara Farrell Tullamore RFC

21 Noreen Cassidy CYM RFC

22 Megan Walsh Galwegians RFC

23 Ava Ryder Railway Union RFC