The Connacht Junior rugby team for their interprovincial opener against Munster has been named, with Connemara, NUIG, Creggs and Tuam all represented in the starting XV.

Connemara’s Michael O’Toole captains the side from scrum-half and 12 of the matchday 23 have represented the province before.

Kick-off at Tuam on Saturday (29th April) is 2.30pm.