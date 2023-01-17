RUGBY: Connacht Junior Cup Quarter-Finals This Weekend

The Connacht Junior Cup quarter-finals are scheduled for next weekend with the fixtures to hand as follows:
Sunday, 22nd January
Galwegians vs Ballinrobe (2pm Crowley Park)
Tuam vs Dunmore (2pm Garraun Park)
Westport vs University of Galway (2pm Westport)
Details TBC
Creggs vs Connemara/Buccaneers
Last week’s Round 16 results were as follows (with reports included for some games):
Dunmore 28-21 Castlebar
Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports
Creggs 61-19 Corinthians
Westport 36-14 Ballyhaunis
Corrib 10-13 University of Galway
Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports
Monivea 7-35 Tuam
Galway Bay FM’s William Davies reports
Galwegians 36-5 Sligo
Ballinrobe 20-5 Ballinasloe
Afterwards, Ballinrobe player coach Craig Hansberry spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy
Rob also got the thoughts of Ballinasloe coach Noel Mannion.