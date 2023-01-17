RUGBY: Connacht Junior Cup Quarter-Finals This Weekend

The Connacht Junior Cup quarter-finals are scheduled for next weekend with the fixtures to hand as follows:

Sunday, 22nd January

Galwegians vs Ballinrobe (2pm Crowley Park)

Tuam vs Dunmore (2pm Garraun Park)

Westport vs University of Galway (2pm Westport)

Details TBC

Creggs vs Connemara/Buccaneers

Last week’s Round 16 results were as follows (with reports included for some games):

Dunmore 28-21 Castlebar

Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports

Creggs 61-19 Corinthians

Westport 36-14 Ballyhaunis

Corrib 10-13 University of Galway

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports

Monivea 7-35 Tuam

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies reports

Galwegians 36-5 Sligo

Ballinrobe 20-5 Ballinasloe

Afterwards, Ballinrobe player coach Craig Hansberry spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy

Rob also got the thoughts of Ballinasloe coach Noel Mannion.