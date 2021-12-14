RUGBY: Connacht Junior Cup and Schools Cup Draws Made

The draw for the Connacht Junior Cup took place last night (Monday, 13th December). In the Preliminary round, Corinthians will host Ballinrobe, and NUIG welcome Ballyhaunis.

The first round ties include Creggs against the winners of the latter game; Loughrea travelling to Westport, Galwegians entertaining Ballinasloe, Monivea hosting Sligo, Corrib clash with Connemara, Dunmore are at Buccaneers, and Tuam welcome Ballina.

In the Schools Senior A Cup, Garbally College are in Group A with Marist College, Summerhill and CBS Roscommon.

Colaiste Iognaid The Jes compete in Pool B with Sligo Grammar and St. Muredachs.

For the full draws and fixture list for all Senior and Junior competitions, click HERE

Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan was Master of Ceremonies for both draws and you can relive that below.