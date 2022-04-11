RUGBY: Connacht join forces with laya for Laya Tag Series

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce an extension of our partnership with laya who have become Title Partners for this summer’s Laya Tag Rugby Series.



The Laya Tag Rugby Series will be held in four locations across the province – Corinthians RFC, Buccaneers RFC, Castlebar RFC and Creggs RFC – with start dates varying between May and July.



Corinthians Tag has in recent years become one of the largest tag events in the country, and a mainstay on the Galway summer social scene. This year up to 80 teams are expected to sign up across beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.



Buccaneers Tag will run for a nine week schedule, with Castlebar Tag running for eight weeks, and a six week programme at Creggs RFC.



Start dates for each can be found at connachtrugby.ie/tag, where you can also register your team.



Tag Rugby is a fun and fast-moving non-contact variation of the game, suitable for all ability and experience levels. Teams are made up of 7 players (4 males & 3 females) with squads of up to 15 players. Tag Rugby is ideal for people looking for a fun social way to keep fit and become involved in rugby throughout the summer.



Teams can enter a league appropriate to their level with beginner and non-beginner leagues available at each venue.



Joe Gorham, Head of Rugby Development at Connacht Rugby says:



“I am delighted that laya have chosen to extend their partnership with Connacht for the upcoming Tag Rugby Series. Tag Rugby is such an integral part of our sport and harnesses a sense of fun and community across the summer months. Laya’s support will ensure that the series continues to go from strength to strength.”



Kevin Kent, Head of Marketing at laya says:



“We are delighted to build on our partnership with Connacht Rugby. Laya has already established strong links in Galway, marked recently by the second anniversary of our Laya Health & Wellbeing Clinic in Briarhill. The sponsorship will now further support the communities through the newly established Tag Rugby link. By supporting growth within grassroots clubs across Connacht, we hope to empower as many people as possible to embrace innovative ways to look after their health and wellbeing. I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”