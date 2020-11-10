RUGBY: Connacht Get Ready For Scarlets Visit To Sportsground

Connacht are hoping it’s a case of third time lucky this Saturday when Wales’ Scarlets arrive at the Sportsground in the Guinness PRO14.

Their last two scheduled fixtures against Benetton and The Dragons were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the opposing camps.

It leaves Connacht in fifth place in Conference B, one point behind their opponents but with two games in hand. And a positive result could have the western province up to second before the weekend concludes.

Leading up to the tie, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies got thoughts from the camp and first spoke to Head Coach Andy Friend.

He also chatted to Connacht Prop Paddy McAllister.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm.