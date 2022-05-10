RUGBY: Connacht Confirm Departing Players

Connacht Rugby can confirm the players who will depart the club at the end of the season.

As previously announced, Ultan Dillane, Sammy Arnold, Abraham Papali’i and Tietie Tuimauga will leave the club at the end of their contracts to play in France, while Matt Healy has announced his retirement from pro rugby.

Centurion Eoghan Masterson will move on after a 9-year spell at the club, as does centre Peter Robb who featured in the 2016 PRO12 Grand Final.

Also leaving the club are Greg McGrath, Jonny Murphy, Ben O’Donnell, Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Peter Sullivan.

Head Coach Andy Friend has paid tribute to the departing players:

“I’d like to thank all the players who have each contributed to Connacht Rugby in their own way. Comings and goings are part and parcel of professional rugby and I wish them every success in the future. As is tradition we will thank them in front of our supporters at the end of our final game of the season against Zebre.”

Connacht Rugby can now confirm that thus far a 44-man squad has been assembled for the 2022/23 season, which is listed below.

Forwards (24)

Jack AUNGIER

Finlay BEALHAM

Ciaran BOOTH

Paul BOYLE

Denis BUCKLEY

Matthew BURKE

Jarrad BUTLER

Shane DELAHUNT

Peter DOOLEY

Oisín DOWLING

Jordan DUGGAN

Leva FIFITA

Dave HEFFERNAN

Shamus HURLEY-LANGTON

Sam ILLO

Seán MASTERSON

Oisín MCCORMACK

Josh MURPHY

Darragh MURRAY

Niall MURRAY

Conor OLIVER

Cian PRENDERGAST

Gavin THORNBURY

Dylan TIERNEY-MARTIN

Backs (20)

Bundee AKI

Caolin BLADE

Shayne BOLTON

Adam BYRNE

Jack CARTY

Tom DALY

Tom FARRELL

Conor FITZGERALD

Cathal FORDE

Mack HANSEN

David HAWKSHAW

Shane JENNINGS

Diarmuid KILGALLEN

Kieran MARMION

Oran MCNULTY

Tiernan O’HALLORAN

John PORCH

Byron RALSTON

Colm REILLY

Alex WOOTTON