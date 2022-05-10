RUGBY: Connacht Confirm Departing Players

Connacht Rugby can confirm the players who will depart the club at the end of the season.
As previously announced, Ultan Dillane, Sammy Arnold, Abraham Papali’i and Tietie Tuimauga will leave the club at the end of their contracts to play in France, while Matt Healy has announced his retirement from pro rugby.
Centurion Eoghan Masterson will move on after a 9-year spell at the club, as does centre Peter Robb who featured in the 2016 PRO12 Grand Final.
Also leaving the club are Greg McGrath, Jonny Murphy, Ben O’Donnell, Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Peter Sullivan.
Head Coach Andy Friend has paid tribute to the departing players:
“I’d like to thank all the players who have each contributed to Connacht Rugby in their own way. Comings and goings are part and parcel of professional rugby and I wish them every success in the future. As is tradition we will thank them in front of our supporters at the end of our final game of the season against Zebre.”
Connacht Rugby can now confirm that thus far a 44-man squad has been assembled for the 2022/23 season, which is listed below.
Forwards (24)
Jack AUNGIER
Finlay BEALHAM
Ciaran BOOTH
Paul BOYLE
Denis BUCKLEY
Matthew BURKE
Jarrad BUTLER
Shane DELAHUNT
Peter DOOLEY
Oisín DOWLING
Jordan DUGGAN
Leva FIFITA
Dave HEFFERNAN
Shamus HURLEY-LANGTON
Sam ILLO
Seán MASTERSON
Oisín MCCORMACK
Josh MURPHY
Darragh MURRAY
Niall MURRAY
Conor OLIVER
Cian PRENDERGAST
Gavin THORNBURY
Dylan TIERNEY-MARTIN
Backs (20)
Bundee AKI
Caolin BLADE
Shayne BOLTON
Adam BYRNE
Jack CARTY
Tom DALY
Tom FARRELL
Conor FITZGERALD
Cathal FORDE
Mack HANSEN
David HAWKSHAW
Shane JENNINGS
Diarmuid KILGALLEN
Kieran MARMION
Oran MCNULTY
Tiernan O’HALLORAN
John PORCH
Byron RALSTON
Colm REILLY
Alex WOOTTON