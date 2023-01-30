RUGBY: Connacht Club & School Results (week ending 29th January 2023)

Schools Junior C Cup:
Jesus and Mary Enniscrone 45, Merlin College 5, Round 3;
Dunmore CS 21, St Marys Ballygar 24, Round 1;
Colaiste Chiaran 24, Clarin College Athenry 19, Round 2;
Gallen Community School 26, Colaiste an Eachreidh 7, Round 3;
St Jarlaths College 12, Colaiste na Coiribe 5, Round 3;
Scoil Chuimsiteach Chiarain 40, Abbey CC 12, Round 3;
Schools Junior B Cup:
Calasanctius Oranmore 32, Gort CS 56, Round 3;
Colaiste Einde 24, Rice College 5, Round 3;
Schools Junior A Cup:
Marist College 24, CBS Roscommon 0, Round 3;
Garbally College 7, Summerhill 24, Round 3;
St Josephs College (The Bish) 3, Sligo Grammar 19, Round 3;
Schools Senior C Cup:
Jesus and Mary Enniscrone 50, Calasanctius Oranmore 17, Round 3;
Schools Senior B Cup:
Athlone CC 29, St Josephs College (The Bish) 20, Round 3;
St Pauls Oughterard 5, Colaiste Einde 29, Round 3;
Schools Senior A Cup:
Marist College 10, Sligo Grammar 22, Round 3;
St Muredachs College 21, Colaiste Iognaid 22, Round 3;
Summerhill 34, Garbally College 24, Round 3;
J2A league:
Corinthians 3rd XV 20, Castlebar 2nd XV 0, Round 4;
Galwegians 3rd XV 39, Westport 2nd XV 5, Round 4;
J1A League:
Monivea 1st XV 24, Castlebar 1st XV 43, Round 6;
Westport 1st XV 14, Dunmore 1st XV 17, Round 6;
Buccaneers 2nd XV 3, Creggs 1st XV 31, Round 6;
J1B League:
Corrib 1st XV 8, Ballinrobe 1st XV 31, Confirmed;
J1C League:
Claremorris 1st XV 16, Galwegians 2nd XV 22, ;
Ballinasloe 1st XV 29, Carrick on Shannon 1st XV 0, ;
Connacht Womens League:
Corrib 0, OLBC 32, Round 7;
Galwegians 2nd XV 17, Sligo 17, Round 7;
U16 Girls Fixtures:
Claremorris 40, Corrib 12, League Semi-Final;
Tuam/Oughterard 15, Ballinasloe 10, League Semi-Final;
Loughrea 0, Gort/Monivea 15, League Semi-Final;
U18 Girls Fixtures:
Tuam/Oughterard Red 26, Creggs White 14, League final;
U14 Boys Fixtures:
Creggs 19, Sligo 19, Confirmed Div. 1 – Rd. 6;
U15 Boys Fixtures:
Buccaneers Black 12, Carrick on Shannon 0, Div. 1 – Rd. 7;
Tuam 0, Buccaneers Yellow 0, Div. 2 – Rd. 9 Cross Pool;
Ballina 18, Galway Bay 5, Div. 1 – Rd. 7;
U16 Boys Fixtures:
Corinthians 12, Buccaneers 17, League Semi-Final;
Connemara/Oughterard 22, Castlebar 17, League Semi-Final;
Sligo 19, Ballina 3, League Semi-Final;
U17 Boys Fixtures:
Corinthians 11, Galwegians 7, League Semi-Final;
U18.5 Boys Fixtures:
Corinthians 20, Buccaneers Black 15, League Semi-Final;
Ballinasloe 23, Corrib 15, League Semi-Final;
Sligo 22, Monivea 5, League Semi-Final;
Schools Senior Girls League:
St Marys Ballina 52, Ballinrobe CS 12, Round 7;
