RUGBY: Connacht Club & School Results (week ending 29th January 2023)

Schools Junior C Cup:

Jesus and Mary Enniscrone 45, Merlin College 5, Round 3;

Dunmore CS 21, St Marys Ballygar 24, Round 1;

Colaiste Chiaran 24, Clarin College Athenry 19, Round 2;

Gallen Community School 26, Colaiste an Eachreidh 7, Round 3;

St Jarlaths College 12, Colaiste na Coiribe 5, Round 3;

Scoil Chuimsiteach Chiarain 40, Abbey CC 12, Round 3;

Schools Junior B Cup:

Calasanctius Oranmore 32, Gort CS 56, Round 3;

Colaiste Einde 24, Rice College 5, Round 3;

Schools Junior A Cup:

Marist College 24, CBS Roscommon 0, Round 3;

Garbally College 7, Summerhill 24, Round 3;

St Josephs College (The Bish) 3, Sligo Grammar 19, Round 3;

Schools Senior C Cup:

Jesus and Mary Enniscrone 50, Calasanctius Oranmore 17, Round 3;

Schools Senior B Cup:

Athlone CC 29, St Josephs College (The Bish) 20, Round 3;

St Pauls Oughterard 5, Colaiste Einde 29, Round 3;

Schools Senior A Cup:

Marist College 10, Sligo Grammar 22, Round 3;

St Muredachs College 21, Colaiste Iognaid 22, Round 3;

Summerhill 34, Garbally College 24, Round 3;

J2A league:

Corinthians 3rd XV 20, Castlebar 2nd XV 0, Round 4;

Galwegians 3rd XV 39, Westport 2nd XV 5, Round 4;

J1A League:

Monivea 1st XV 24, Castlebar 1st XV 43, Round 6;

Westport 1st XV 14, Dunmore 1st XV 17, Round 6;

Buccaneers 2nd XV 3, Creggs 1st XV 31, Round 6;

J1B League:

Corrib 1st XV 8, Ballinrobe 1st XV 31, Confirmed;

J1C League:

Claremorris 1st XV 16, Galwegians 2nd XV 22, ;

Ballinasloe 1st XV 29, Carrick on Shannon 1st XV 0, ;

Connacht Womens League:

Corrib 0, OLBC 32, Round 7;

Galwegians 2nd XV 17, Sligo 17, Round 7;

U16 Girls Fixtures:

Claremorris 40, Corrib 12, League Semi-Final;

Tuam/Oughterard 15, Ballinasloe 10, League Semi-Final;

Loughrea 0, Gort/Monivea 15, League Semi-Final;

U18 Girls Fixtures:

Tuam/Oughterard Red 26, Creggs White 14, League final;

U14 Boys Fixtures:

Creggs 19, Sligo 19, Confirmed Div. 1 – Rd. 6;

U15 Boys Fixtures:

Buccaneers Black 12, Carrick on Shannon 0, Div. 1 – Rd. 7;

Tuam 0, Buccaneers Yellow 0, Div. 2 – Rd. 9 Cross Pool;

Ballina 18, Galway Bay 5, Div. 1 – Rd. 7;

U16 Boys Fixtures:

Corinthians 12, Buccaneers 17, League Semi-Final;

Connemara/Oughterard 22, Castlebar 17, League Semi-Final;

Sligo 19, Ballina 3, League Semi-Final;

U17 Boys Fixtures:

Corinthians 11, Galwegians 7, League Semi-Final;

U18.5 Boys Fixtures:

Corinthians 20, Buccaneers Black 15, League Semi-Final;

Ballinasloe 23, Corrib 15, League Semi-Final;

Sligo 22, Monivea 5, League Semi-Final;

Schools Senior Girls League:

St Marys Ballina 52, Ballinrobe CS 12, Round 7;