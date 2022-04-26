RUGBY: Connacht beat Munster in Opening Junior Interprovincial

Connacht commenced the Junior interprovincial series last Saturday (23rd April) with a priceless 19-17 win over Munster in Killarney.

Marty Conneely got the match winning try in the 82nd minute overturning a three-point deficit with their final atttack.

It was his second time to cross the whitewash that afternoon while Aodha Hession also went over. Shane Purcell kicked two conversions.

Connacht’s next outing is at home to Leinster in Buccaneers RFC this Saturday (30th April) at 2.30pm; before travelling to Lurgan the following week to face Ulster.