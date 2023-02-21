RUGBY: Connacht Announce Pete Wilkins to Remain Head Coach and Take Overall Control of Team Next Season

Connacht Rugby have announced that Pete Wilkins has signed a three-year extension to remain as head coach until at least 2026.

He’ll assume overall responsibility for the senior team following Andy Friend’s departure this summer.

Wilkins was promoted from defence to head coach last summer, after Friend took over as Director of Rugby.

Here’s Galway Bay FM’s William Davies

Pete Wilkins spoke on Connacht Rugby’s youtube channel following the announcement.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…