RUGBY: Connacht 43-24 Emirates Lions (URC Report & Reaction)

Connacht’s Jack Carty became Connacht’s all-time top scorer on Saturday (28th January) as the hosts secured a vital victory in the BKT United Rugby Championship over South Africa’s Emirates Lions.

Carty’s 13 points allowed him overtake Eric Elwood with a new record tally of 1159 points, while the host also ran in six tries at the Sportsground.

Caolin Blade scored three of them with Diarmuid Kilgallen, Shane Delahunt and Tiernan O’Halloran also going over the whitewash.

Connacht’s next outing in the BKT United Rugby Championship is away to Zebre on Saturday, 18th February. Kick-off at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi is 3.05pm.

Scorers – Connacht: Tries – Kilgallen, Delahunt, Blade (3), O’Halloran; Conversions – Carty (5); Penalty – Carty.

Scorers – Lions: Tries – Ntlabakanye, Van Wyk, Louw; Conversions – Hendrikse (3); Penalty – Hendrikse.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; D Kilgallen, T Farrell, C Forde, J Porch; J Carty (capt), C Blade; P Dooley, S Delahunt, J Aungier; D Murray, N Murray; J Murphy, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, L Fifita, S Hurley-Langton, K Marmion, T Daly, O McNulty.

Lions: Q Horn; S Pienaar, H van Wyk, M Louw (capt), E van der Merwe; J Hendrikse, A Warner; J Smith, P Botha, A Ntlabakanye; W Alberts, D Landsberg; S Sangweni, E van Heerden, E Tshituka.

Replacements: M van Vuuren, M Naude, R Smith, P Jansen van Vuren, J Kriel, M van den Berg, M Rass, A Coetzee.

Referee: Paul Williams (NZR)

