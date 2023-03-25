RUGBY: Connacht 41-26 Edinburgh (United Rugby Championship)

Connacht have strengthened their top-8 position in the United Rugby Championship after a 41-26 victory over Edinburgh in the Sportsground on Saturday (25th March).

Captain Caolin Blade scored a hat-trick as Connacht ran in six tries. Cathal Forde, Conor Oliver and Jarrad Butler also crossed over the whitewash.

Afterwards, Caolin chatted to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

William also got the thoughts of Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

Connacht’s next game is away to Benetton in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday, 1st April. Kick-off at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo is 3pm.

