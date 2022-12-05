RUGBY: Connacht 38-19 Benetton (United Rugby Championship Reaction)

Connacht got back to winning ways on Saturday (3rd December) in the BKT United Rugby Championship with a 38-19 win over Benetton.

Niall Murray, Paul Boyle, Finlay Bealham and Caolin Blade secured the bonus point in the first game played under the new lights at the Sportsground.

The result moves Connacht up to 11th in the table with four wins from nine outings.

Afterwards, Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

And William also chatted to man of the match Paul Boyle.

Connacht’s next game is at home to Newcastle Falcons next Saturday (10th December) in the EPCR Challenge Cup. Kick-off at the Sportsground is 5.30pm.

Galway Bay FM’s Rugby coverage is brought to you in association with…