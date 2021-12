Connacht made a stunning start to their European Champions Cup campaign on Sunday (12th December) with a bonus point victory over Stade Francais.

Caolin Blade, John Porch, Alex Wootton, Eoghan Masterson, Diarmuid Kilgallen and Cian Prendergast got the tries for the hosts in the Sportsground.

Afterwards, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend chatted to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.