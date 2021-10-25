RUGBY: Connacht 36-11 Ulster (Report and Reaction with Andy Friend & Mack Hansen)

Connacht rugby can now enjoy a five-week break following their stunning 36-11 bonus point victory over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday evening.

A Mack Hansen braces, along with tries for John Porch, Diarmuid Kilgallen and Niall Murray sealed the win in the Aviva Stadium.

Rob Murphy reports

Afterwards, William Davies caught up with Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend and winger Mack Hansen.

Andy Friend’s charges are back in the Sportsground on Friday, 26th November when they welcome the Ospreys.