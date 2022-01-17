RUGBY: Connacht 28-29 Leicester Tigers (Heineken Champions Cup Reaction with Andy Friend, Niall Murray & Steve Borthwick)

A Hosea Saumaki last minute try provided heartache for Connacht on Saturday (15th January) as Leicester Tigers stole the result.

Connacht led effectively for the whole contest and ran over four tries through Cian Prendergast, Kieran Marmion and a Tiernan O’Halloran brace.

The result gave the hosts two losing bonus points and could be enough to ensure their place in the knockout stages. Connacht currently sit in sixth place in Pool B, five points ahead of Castres in ninth.

After the game, Connacht lock Niall Murray chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy.

Rob also talked to Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Finally, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies got the views of Leicester Tigers boss Steve Borthwick.

Connacht travel to Stade Francais in the Heineken Champions Cup next Sunday (23rd January). Kick-off at Stade Jean Bouin, Paris is 1pm.