RUGBY: Connacht 24-50 Munster (Women’s Interprovincial Series Round 3)

Connacht’s hopes of a women’s interprovincial series title didn’t materialise on Saturday (21st January) at the Sportsground as new champions Munster ran out 50-24 victors in the final round.

Clara Barrett got two Connacht tries, while Emily Gavin and Hannah Coen also went over.

The result leaves them with just one win from their three games.

Here is the full-time report with Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

Afterwards, Connacht captain Mary Healy gave her thoughts to John.

John also spoke to Connacht head coach Lyndon Jones.

