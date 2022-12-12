RUGBY: Connacht 22-8 Newcastle Falcons (European Challenge Cup Report & Reaction)

Even with 12 changes, Connacht made a lightning start to their EPCR Challenge Cup campaign on Saturday (10th December) dispatching Newcastle Falcons 22-8 at the Sportsground.

Adam Byrne, Paul Boyle and Diarmuid Kilgallen got the tries for the home side.

Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy reports

Afterwards, Rob chatted to Connacht flanker Jarrad Butler

Rob also had a word with Connacht Director of Rugby Andy Friend

Connacht’s next outing in the EPCR Challenge Cup is next Friday (16th December) against Brive in France. Kick-off at the Stade Amedee-Domench is 8pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

