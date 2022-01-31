RUGBY: Connacht 20-42 Glasgow Warriors (URC Match Report & Reaction with Andy Friend & Sammy Arnold)

Connacht suffered a major setback in their United Rugby Championship aspirations on Saturday (29th January) going down in the Sportsground to Glasgow Warriors.

While Sammy Arnold and Paul Boyle did get two tries for the hosts, six tries conceded gave them a third consecutive defeat in all competitions, this time without a bonus point.

It leaves Connacht in eighth place overall, inside the qualifying position for a United Rugby Championship quarter-final, but outside the criteria for reaching next year’s Heineken Champions Cup.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies reports

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Rob Murphy go the thoughts of Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend.

Rob also spoke to tryscorer and centre Sammy Arnold.

Connacht are back in action this Friday (4th February) against Ulster. Kick-off at Kingspan Stadium is 8.15pm.